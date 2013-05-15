Man dies of natural causes while driving, crashes car

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who crashed his vehicle around 8:10 a.m. in Horry County on Wednesday was found dead, but not from the accident.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 55-year-old Kenneth Baines from Myrtle Beach had a cardiac event that caused him to wreck around 8:10 a.m.

The accident is not considered a fatal accident because he died of natural causes, according to Fowler.

