Cobras ready for Southeast Regional

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coker College baseball team is off to Mt. Olive University in North Carolina in search of making more history. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the Cobras will play in their first ever NCAA Baseball Championship game. Coker is set for a three versus four seed matchup against Armstrong of the Peach Belt Conference.

The top three seeds in the Southeast Regional (1. Mt. Olive, 2. USC Aiken, 3. Armstrong) went a combined 2-6 in conference tournament games, while Coker went 5-1 and won the Conference Carolinas title. However, the top two seeds have both spent time ranked number one in the nation this year.

Despite all of that though, the Cobras are still feeling good about the weekend

"It's one of those tournaments, that anyone can win that thing," said Cobras head coach Dave Schmotzer. "I know Mt. Olive is number one, I know that (USC) Aiken was number one for many weeks, but on any given day in a short season like this, you execute the game under pressure, you're going to be playing again in Cary (N.C.) next weekend (in the College World Series)."

"It's up to us," said catch Frank Suarez. "It's really up to us. If we come out flat, if we come out thinking we're going to take it all simply because we won the conference, then we might just get beat right there and go two and out, but I mean if we play our game, and we stay focused, and our pitching takes care of itself, and defense, then I think we'll be fine."

Below is the schedule for the Southeast Regional:

Thursday, May 16

Game 3: No. 3 seed Armstrong vs. No. 4 seed Coker - 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 seed USC Aiken vs. No. 5 seed Georgia College - 3 p.m.

Game 1: No. 1 seed Mount Olive vs. No. 6 seed Lincoln Memorial - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 - 3 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3 - 7 p.m.

If four teams remain after Game 6:

Saturday, May 18

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 6 - 11 a.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs Loser Game 6 - 3 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs Loser Game 7 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Game 10: Championship Game - Winner Game 7 vs Winner Game 9 - 1 p.m.

Game 11: If Necessary (Same teams as in Game 10) - 5 p.m.

If five teams remain after Game 6:

Saturday, May 18

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs Loser Game 6 - 11 a.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs Winner Game 5 - 3 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs Winner Game 7 - 7 p.m.

If two teams remain after Game 9:

Sunday, May 19

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs Winner Game 9 - 1 p.m.

Game 11: If Necessary (Same teams as in Game 10) - 5 p.m.

If three teams remain after Game 9:

Sunday, May 19

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs Loser Game 9 - 1 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs Winner Game 10 - 5 p.m.

