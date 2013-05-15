SCHSL Postseason Scoreboard for May 15th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SCHSL Postseason Scoreboard for May 15th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Baseball Championship
Class A, Game Two

Latta - 0
St. Joseph's - 8
Forces winner-take-all game three
Game 3 at Spring Valley High School, Friday, 7:30

 

SCHSL Softball Championship
Class A, Game Two

East Clarendon - 1
Dixie - 8
Forces winner-take-all game three on Friday

 

Class AA, Game Two

Crescent - 8
Waccamaw - 1
Warriors eliminated; Crescent wins AA state title

