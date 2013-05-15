Athlete of the Week: Kendall Henry, Christian Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It would be tough to find someone who has meant more to his team than Kendall Henry. The three-time SCISA champ finished his senior year with a state title, and now has fulfilled his dream of playing in college after signing with Anderson University. But even he knows, success won't come easily at that level.

"I expect it to be extremely rigorous," said Henry. "They've already sent me the workout and I've been keeping up with it to a tee, and adding my own stuff. Just really trying to make this summer a gamechanger."

He leaves the Saints as arguably the most successful player to walk the halls, becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, and averaging more than 18 points and 11 rebounds per game in his senior season.

"He does anything you need him to do," explained coach Darren Gore. "If we needed a steal he could do it, if we needed to put pressure, he's normally guarding the best guy on the other team. We ask him to play two guard, he plays two guard. We ask him to play the five and post up, he does that too."

As graduation nears, Henry has no regrets about his time both in class and on the court.

"Honestly I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Henry. "People would always come up to me and ask me, 'why don't you go to Myrtle Beach, why don't you go to the other big public schools?' Here, you could walk down the hall and literally know every single second grader's name. You're not going to have that at other schools, so I feel like that's one thing I'll be able to take away from it."

