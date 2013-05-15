Conway Downtown Alive sponsoring wine tasting event June 1

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Calling all wine-drinkers! Reserve your wine glass to spend a Saturday afternoon wine-tasting in Downtown Conway at the Rivertown Wine-Around event, brought to you by Conway Downtown Alive.

The Rivertown Wine-Around event will be on Saturday, June 1 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Locals and visitors alike are invited to try fabulous wines and discover all that Downtown Conway has to offer.

Guests will pick up a Wine-Around map, and visit participating businesses that are offering wine tasting's, and restaurants with featured food pairings.

Any persons that anticipate staying in the Conway area that evening can reserve a room at the Cypress Inn to receive 20 percent off a one night room reservation. Give your wine-around confirmation number when you make the hotel reservation.

Tickets will be $20 and are available at conwayalive.com or by calling 843-248-6260.

"What a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than with friends and great wine?" said Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive.

Conway Downtown Alive is a non-profit organization that aims to stimulate economic development, encourage historic preservation and promote the vitality of Downtown Conway.

