Horry Co. looks to add rec. centers, sports facilities

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County has a hefty wish-list of buildings they want to build in the future.

They are looking at adding recreation centers, an equestrian center, a skating rink and an aquatic center. They hope these additions will bring in more tourists and people to the area.

"You know sports tourism is huge in the county, and it's growing," said Horry County Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier. "And there's opportunities that the county can do to work toward those goals if that's something that we want to do."

New recreation centers for Loris, Aynor and Green Sea Floyds as well as improvements to the county's different athletic fields -- are also on the table as options. People agree that these buildings need to be built to help kids have things to do rather than get involved with crime.

"Kids need more places to go," said DeeAnn Belk, who lives in Horry County. "It'll keep them out of trouble, keep them away from the drugs. We need more skating rinks and more parks. That'll be great for the kids."

Taxes help put $3.4 million together for parks and recreation projects every year, but the truth is the 18 projects on the county's wish list add up to millions of dollars more. The average recreation center costs $4 million. The equestrian center costs more than twice as much, and the aquatic center would be $6 million.

Because of these gaps, the county has to figure out what needs to be built, and work from there.

"As long as we've got a plan we kind of know where we're going in the future," said Bourcier. "And we can try to dedicate some of the funding to those projects."

