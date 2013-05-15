Hanging it up: Tommy Johnson steps down from Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Socastee boys basketball team is in the market for a new head coach on Wednesday, as Tommy Johnson has decided to retire. He has spent 38 seasons coaching high school basketball, the last eight with the Braves. Johnson also spent two years on the bench at Morehead State University.

Others have recognized his accolades as well. Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coach's Association Hall of Fame this year. He has already earned membership into the Beach Ball Classic and Florence sports Hall of Fames for his time coaching both in the event and spending a combined 30 years on the bench at Wilson and West Florence.

Johnson will remain on the staff and help behind the scenes with the athletic department at Socastee, but he won't be involved in the hiring of the new coach. Athletic Director Tim Renfrow is currently in the process of hiring a new coach for the football program as well. Renfrow left his post there to focus solely on his job as AD, after the Braves went 12-1 in 2012.

Copyright WMBF News 2013. All rights reserved.