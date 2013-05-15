Darlington Co. sheriff uses magazines to reach kids

From Darlington County Sheriff, Wayne Byrd:

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd saw information he felt would be important to the safety of family members so he is asking businesses throughout the county to raise financial support to publish and distribute the material.

Three informational magazines, Let's All Work to Fight Drug Abuse; Your Life, Your World, Safe and Secure; and Your Life, Your Choices, Right or Wrong have been distributed to area schools and organizations to be made available to county families, especially those with students in school.

"Substance abuse is not unique to any one ethical, social or age group," said Sheriff Byrd. "Experience tells us this problem cannot be solved by law enforcement action alone, but takes the active support and resources of the entire community.

"The law is a deterrent, but education is our best protection," continued Byrd. "This publication clearly illustrates the link between substance abuse, substance dependency and ultimately, substance death. Also included is helpful information on drug proofing your children and recognizing the signs and symptoms of substance abuse. Please take the time to read and share this information because it is truly life saving."

Byrd said that he has made all three booklets available to anyone seeking information. When the publications are delivered anyone can pick them up at the Darlington County Sheriff's Office or public events that the Sheriff's Office attends. Fight Drug Abuse, said Byrd, deals with such topics as straight talk to parents, meth, anabolic steroids, tobacco, marijuana, K2 and salvia, alcohol, driving under the influence, designer drugs, ecstasy, depressants, inhalants, narcotics, stimulants and hallucinogens.

Areas that are covered in Life Choices include peer pressure, bullying, alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, inhalants, medications and illegal drugs and Internet safety.

"This information is targeted for parents as well as students," emphasized Byrd. "It's important for parents to be better informed about these areas of their kids' lives. I am so grateful for all of the business support we had in this. It's important to know that these businesses invested in this information because it is a positive step forward to better our community through education."

If you are a student, teacher, parent or member of an organization and would like more information or need assistance in any way, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff Office at 843-398-4501.

"Only through a combined effort can we expect to have success and protect our most precious resources, our children, for the future of our community." J. Wayne Byrd

