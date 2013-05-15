House arrest tracker places home invasion suspect at scene

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing a long list of charges after being named a suspect in a Little River home invasion, and his sentence to home detention for previous crimes is what placed him at the scene.

That home invasion was reported on Bayberry Road in Little River around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

The occupants in that home had contacted Horry County Police earlier in the day after receiving threatening text messages they believed were sent by 20-year-old Desmond Earl Chestnut of Longs.

The texts suggested that the victims "were being watched and some form of harm may be coming to them," the incident report states.

The victims admitted to knowing Chestnut, and having bought narcotics from him, but assured they had never stolen anything from him.

When reporting the home invasion that afternoon, the victims claimed Chestnut entered their home through a window with a black and silver handgun, demanding to know where his allegedly stolen items were located.

One of the victims ran to the kitchen to call 911 while the other claims she was grabbed by the shoulders and thrown against the wall. She further states that Chestnut held the gun to her head until she began to cry.

The report states Chestnut and a second suspect ransacked a bedroom in search of the narcotics they allege were stolen and then fled the home.

The victims told officers they thought Chestnut was supposed to be on home detention. The Horry County Sheriff's Office confirmed that, and was able to track his whereabouts to the home at the exact time of the reported crime.

Desmond Chestnut was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with assault and battery, kidnapping, burglary, malicious injury, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition.

