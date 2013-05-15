Popular restaurant concept debuts in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A booming restaurant concept is making a debut in the Grand Strand. The owners of "Green Grubbin" on South Kings Hwy say their new restaurant may help fill a gap in Myrtle Beach.

While there are hundreds of fast food restaurants to choose from, the new fast-service salad bar is promoted as a place to grab healthy and fresh food fast.

Like other fast food restaurants, the service is quick and the environment is casual, but diners won't find fries or burgers on Green Grubbin's menu. The concept is similar to other start-ups that have successfully launched in major cities across the U.S. A leading food research company says fast casual salad restaurants are expected to grow.

It's a take on the traditional salad bar. Diners have dozens of vegetables, greens, fruits, nuts, cheeses, and lean meats to choose from. Staff members toss custom salads on the spot.

According to the National Restaurant Association, healthy is in. These days, more people are looking for healthy options on menus and fresh produce. Part-owner Andrew Hart says he and his partner are familiar with the Myrtle Beach area, and believe that demand is here too.

"What it came down to, we wanted to do something different, something that doesn't exist here," explains Hart. "We realized that Myrtle Beach is the only one on the coast that hasn't tried it. Wilmington has restaurants like that, and so does Charleston, but Myrtle Beach was missing out."

Locals like Jeff Leith like the idea of having a new option in town.

"We get tired of having the same old McDonalds and fast food so we like having options," he says.

Green Grubbin's owners say they are already looking into branching out into other areas in the Grand Strand. The official grand opening will be during Memorial Day weekend.

