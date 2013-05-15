XCON World brings actors, artists and more to Myrtle Beach this weekend

Travis Love from "The Walking Dead" signs an autograph. Source: WMBF Photographer Michael Walter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Zombies, aliens, superheroes, spaceship pilots and more are converging on the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend for XCON '13, Myrtle Beach's annual comic book convention.

This year features a number of celebrity guests, including two actors from AMC's wildly popular zombie drama, "The Walking Dead." Michael Rooker, who single-handedly brought the complicated character Merle Dixon to life, will be joined by IronE Singleton, who played T-Dog.

Other guests include Deep Roy, who reprises his role of Montgomery Scott's assistant Keenser in the upcoming film Star Trek Into Darkness, Lee Arenberg, known as the pirate Pintel in the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, and Garrick Hagon, best known as Biggs Darklighter in the original Star Wars.

The convention will also feature comic book artists, animators, special effects masters, exhibitions, gaming tournaments, "cos-play," a film festival, and more.

The convention kicked off Thursday night with a premiere screening of Star Trek Into Darkness, and concludes on Sunday evening.

