Mark Sanford to take oath in return to Congress

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford is scheduled to be sworn in for a fourth term in the US House.

Sanford is set to take the oath of office on the House floor in Washington late Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Sanford won the 1st District seat he held for three terms in the 1990s.

Sanford was once mentioned as a potential GOP presidential candidate. But his political career was derailed four years ago when, as governor, he disappeared for five days only to return to admit he was having an extramarital affair to a woman to whom he is now engaged.

Sanford rebounded from the scandal to defeat Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch. The seat became vacant when US Rep. Tim Scott was appointed to the US Senate.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)