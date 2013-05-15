Federal budget cuts cancel Shaw's July 4th event

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC (AP) - Shaw Air Force Base is canceling its annual Independence Day celebration because of automatic federal budget cuts.

Base officials say the cuts won't leave officials with enough money to put on the Jammin' July Fourth event at a Sumter park.

The party has been held for about two decades and includes fireworks, carnival rides and food. Base officials say up to 35,000 people have attended in the past.

Shaw Air Force Base has partnered with Sumter County and the city of Sumter to put on the event since 2001.

The budget cuts, called sequestration, have canceled scores of festivals and air shows across the country.

