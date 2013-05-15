Franklin man faces 56 child sex charges

FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) - A Franklin man has been indicted on 56 child sex charges.





The Macon County grand jury has charged 50-year-old Christopher Lee Burk with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, six counts of sex offense against a child, and 11 other charges.





Sheriff Robert Holland says Burk is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Burk was arrested last month at the Asheville Regional Airport on six charges.





Holland says the investigation began in March. He says detective seized four computers as part of the investigation.





Burk is being held in the Macon County jail. It was not clear if he has an attorney.





