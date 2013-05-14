Market on Darlington Square to reopen Saturday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Market on Darlington Square reopens Saturday, May 18, according to a news release. Farmers and nurseries will have a variety of trees, plants, flowers and shrubs as well as local vegetables and strawberries.

Handcrafted items, baked goods, purses, perfumes, food and other goods can be found at the Market, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Public Square on Main Street on the third Saturday of the each month from April to September.

The Darlington High School Songwriters Club will provide musical entertainment throughout the event.

The Market on Darlington Square has a Facebook page with more information here.

