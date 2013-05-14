SC amputee dies after being attacked by dogs

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An 80-year-old South Carolina amputee in a wheelchair has died of injuries he received after he was attacked by four dogs.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's office says that Carlton Freeman of Harleyville was driving his motorized wheelchair on May 8 when the dogs attacked him. Freeman, who had both legs amputated at the knee, told authorities that he was pulled from the wheelchair in the attack.

Coroner Chris Nesbit says Freeman died Sunday night of his injuries.

Sheriff's deputies say 3 of the dogs have been captured and are at an animal shelter. Deputies are working to capture the fourth dog. An incident report said there were traces of blood on 3 of the dogs.

Authorities have made no arrests in the case.

