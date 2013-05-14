Conway High School wrestling fundraiser benefits team, Boston victims

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway High School's wrestling team is hosting the 2013 Tiger Race in Taste on Saturday May 18 to benefit their team and victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

This 5k run/walk event will be followed by breakfast from Eggs Up Grill. To participate in the 5k, the cost is $30. Breakfast will be $5 until the day of the race when the price increases to $10.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Conway Wrestling team, 25 percent will go to onefundboston.org and the other 25 percent will go to thebrannockfund.com

Anyone interested in participating can register online here

