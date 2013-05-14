Horry County Council to discuss raising property taxes to fund HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There's now new information on a possible tax increase in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Fred Crosby says the department needs you to pay more in property taxes, so it can continue to work for your safety. On Tuesday night Horry County Council members will have a workshop to work through the logistics of a new tax rate to help out the department.

The council will discuss the latest when it comes to the current financial situation of the fire department, and also the future. There will be an in-depth discussion on what would happen if they were to raise millage rate tax by 3.5, and what would happen if they didn't.

All the details will be up for discussion, as far as how each situation would affect equipment, staff, and response times. As for how this will affect you, WMBF News is told the tax increase would come to an extra $14 per $100,000 in the value of your home.

County council members say they want to know all the scenarios before passing the cost on to residents.

"It's a big deal, and it affects everyone," said Horry County Councilman Bob Grabowski. "And we have to do our due diligence on this one. Anything that's going to affect the tax rate for the people of Horry County, the people deserve to know exactly what is going on, and why their tax rates are going to go up."

Tuesday night's meeting is open to the public, and will be at the Horry County Government and Justice Center starting at 6 p.m. The discussions that happen Tuesday will be crucial in deciding whether or not to raise taxes.

