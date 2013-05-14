Summer-like weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A summertime type pattern will set up over the next several days, says WMBF News Meteorologist Marla Branson.





On Wednesday, temperatures will be near 80 for the coastal counties, but a pinned sea breeze will keep temps right on the ocean front in the mid to upper 70s. Inland temps will soar to the mid-80s today. A breezy SW wind today will start to pump in more humidity tomorrow.



As more humidity moves in we'll have the chance for some summertime pop up showers Friday through the weekend. No need to change to plans, just have a back-up plan just in case, Marla says. Any storms that pop up will most likely be along the sea breeze front or in the Pee Dee, and they usually don't last very long. Temperatures stay warm all the way through Monday.

