Horry Co. Police catch Va. homicide suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two homicide suspects will soon be shipped back to Virginia where they are accused of committing the crime, thanks to detectives with the Horry County Police Department.

The Greensville County Sheriff's Office in Virginia is investigating a homicide that occurred on May 9, and named 37-year-old Sean Patrick Stocks and 29-year-old Pauline Sherdi'Mar Turner as suspects.

On May 13, investigators contacted Horry County Police detectives and warned them that their homicide suspects had likely fled into South Carolina.

The detective that is currently on the US Marshal Task Force helped locate the suspects in a home on Highway 814, in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County. Police spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler says the two suspects have been detained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await extradition back to Virginia.

They will each be charged with first degree murder, robbery and grand larceny.

