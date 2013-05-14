Popular parks closed for upgrades

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the time of the year where outdoor fun is in full swing, and so are outdoor renovations.

As of today, two parks in the City of Myrtle Beach are closed for much-needed upgrades. The courts at Midway Park are closed while crews re-do the surface, make improvements to park's drainage system, add a new fence, and give the courts a paint job.

Meanwhile, the playground at Grand Park is closed while it's being expanded and undergoing safety improvements. The new playground will have a brand new park built for kids ages five to 12. The space will have new rubber flooring installed; the existing rubber surface had tree roots growing through it, which the city says could trip kids running around the playground. Also on tap: crews will install new benches and trash cans.

This project is a priority for the City of Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department because of the growing number of people who use Grand Park.

"This park and the Market Common area has become so popular, that we needed to expand the playground to be able to handle more kids. This project will double the amount of kids that playgrounds can handle safely," said Richard Kirby with the city Parks and Recreation Department.

The combined projects will cost the city close to $150,000. Avid park-goers like Jeff Wilson said that's money well spent.

"Anything I would think to help keep it at a certain level, keep the equipment good and attractive for people to use," he said.

The playground at Grand Park could be back open by June 5. The courts at Midway Park should reopen in six weeks.

