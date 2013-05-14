Lock down lifted at Darlington Co. school, suspect jailed

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police have taken a man into custody and lifted the lock down enforced at a nearby school in the Pee Dee.

Capt. Andy Locklair with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an area near the Rosenwald Elementary Middle School in Society Hill on Tuesday to assist Society Hill Police.

They were searching for a 24-year-old James Donnell Harrington, wanted on charges issued by police in Society Hill. Harrington had fled into the woods.

Once apprehended, he was transported to the Darlington County Detention Center and the lock down was lifted. Booking records show he is charged with possession of 28 grams of less of marijuana, driving without a license, reckless driving, giving false information to law enforcement and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle.

Darlington County School District spokeswoman Audrey Childers said there was no imminent danger to students or staff at that school, and the facility was placed on a modified lock down out of an abundance of caution.

Classes proceeded, and lunch was served as usual.

