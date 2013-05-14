Another of 'Horry County's Most Wanted' is back behind bars

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the few women to be featured on "Horry County's Most Wanted" was captured on Sunday and is now in police custody.

Kirsten Wilhoit, 36, was wanted for a burglary 2nd degree charge, and for stealing her mother's car, according to Horry County Sheriff's Office records. WMBF News' Theo Hayes dug into her records and found she has a rap sheet going back to 2004.

Wilhoit was captured on May 12, just over a week since she was profiled on-air for "Horry County's Most Wanted." She is the 11th "Most Wanted" suspect captured since the segment debuted in January, and the first woman.

