Elderly man dies in single car crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An elderly Bennettsville man was killed in a crash in Marlboro County after his car struck a tree.

South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Bob Beres reports the crash occurred on SC 79 around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1993 Nissan Pathfinder ran off the roadway into a ditch.

The car overturned and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the man as 71-year-old Jeffie Hyatt of Bennettsville. He died from multiple internal injuries.

