Consider This: Santee Cooper Coal Ash

Santee Cooper had a long run in Conway at the Grainger electric plant. It provided many jobs, a boost to the local economy and reliable electricity. It also produced coal ash.

Consider This:

Now that the facility is being shut down, Santee Cooper has to come up with an acceptable way to deal with the coal ash left behind. The utility operator wants to create a vault to seal the ponds holding the debris. But that's not the only option.

Rather than seal the coal ash ponds and risk the chance for future environmental damage, Santee Cooper needs to remove the pollution. It will cost more to remove the debris, but eliminating the chance for future risk is worth the price.

