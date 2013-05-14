Fatal crash in Darlington under investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fatal accident occurred around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

The driver and sole occupant of a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on secondary Highway 36 when the driver ran off the right side of the road, SCHP Trooper Bob Beres said. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee identified the driver as 54-year-old Garrett Freeman.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

