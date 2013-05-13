State Championship Scoreboard for May 13th - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

State Championship Scoreboard for May 13th

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Baseball Scoreboard
Class A Best-of-three Championship Series

St. Joseph's - 3
Latta - 5
Vikings lead series 1-0; game two at St. Joseph's Wednesday

 

Class AAA Lower State Finals

Socastee - 12
Airport - 1
Forces second game

Socastee - 0
Airport - 2
Braves eliminated; Airport heads to State Championship Series

 

 

SCHSL Softball Scoreboard
Class A Best-of-three Championship Series

Dixie - 0
East Clarendon - 2
Lady Wolverines lead series 1-0; game two Wednesday at Dixie

 

Class AA Championship Series

Waccamaw - 2
Crescent - 3
CHS leads series 1-0; game two Wednesday at Waccamaw

 

Class AAA Lower State Finals

Darlington - 10
Hartsville - 4
Forces second game

Darlington - 6
Hartsville - 3
Lady Falcons advance to State Championship Series on Friday; Lady Foxes eliminated

