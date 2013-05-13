Marion: 21st Annual FoxTrot Festival kicks off May 17

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The City of Marion is celebrating the 21st annual FoxTrot Festival on May 17 and 18 on Main Street.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17 for a movie and fireworks display at Fox Field. The cost is $2 per person, with concessions provided by the Marion High School Boosters.

On Saturday, May 18, the Main Street Parade will start at 10 a.m. There will be rides for children and adults, an antique car and tractor show, arts and crafts, live entertainment, food, a petting zoo and more.

Performers will entertain from noon until 6 p.m. on Main & Godbold Streets Stage, and an evening street dance will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For more details call 843-423-9918.

