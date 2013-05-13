Horry Co. officials meeting to discuss property tax increase for fire fund

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A meeting will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the fire fund in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Chief Fred Crosby says there needs to be a property tax increase. The meeting will discuss one that could add about $3.5 million each year to the fire rescue fund.

The change could have major effects on the fire department, who works with out-dated equipment right now. If the property tax increase is approved, the changes will go into effect on July 1.

Watch Alex Holley's report in the video player above, or download the WMBF News Mobile App (for Android or iOS) to watch the video on your mobile device.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.