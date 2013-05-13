18-month-old child fatally struck in Dillon County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

18-month-old child fatally struck in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An 18-month-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday around 8:30 p.m., according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Dshaun Lytch was struck on the 700th block of 18th Ave. in Dillon County by a female around 17 years-of-age. 

The incident is currently being investigated by law enforcement and the Dillon County coroners office. 

