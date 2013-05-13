Texas Roadhouse in Murrells Inlet going "Boston Strong" with benefit

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) –Texas Roadhouse in Murrells Inlet is going "Boston Strong" to hold a fundraiser benefiting the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

On Tuesday May 14, from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales to The One Fund Boston. It is a fund set up by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Mayor Tom Menino to help the victims of the bombing.

In addition to the fundraiser, Texas Roadhouse will accept monetary donations for One Fund Boston. The Murrells Inlet location will host this special fundraiser among other restaurants in the Texas Roadhouse chain participating throughout 12 other states.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 3037 S. Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet. Questions are directed to Kristen Sands at 603-219-4113.

