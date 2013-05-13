Growing number of graduates regret higher education decisions

Conway, SC (WMBF) - Graduating from a four year University isn't what it used to be. According to McKinsey and Chegg, an education technology company, nearly half of college graduates are working jobs that don't require a college degree. 30 percent say college didn't adequately prepare them for the job market and 41 percent of graduates from America's top 100 universities say they can't get employment in their field of study.

Technical schools on the other hand may offer students a better option. 1270 students graduated from Horry Georgetown Tech today and the school says 90 percent of them have jobs already lined up.

"The person who is studying at a technical college is going to be on a fast track, they are going to have more opportunity for hands on training in certificate, diploma or degree areas," says April Garner, the director of career resources.

Garner works with employers and students and agrees with the survey. She says it's another reason folks with degrees have been coming back to get more training from technical schools.

Garner says high school students need to ask more questions before choosing a higher education institution. Those questions should include things like how many students graduate in four years and how many are employed within six months after graduating.

Copyright 2013 WMBF News. All rights reserved.