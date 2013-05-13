Minn. Twins draftee charged with burglary

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest High alum that was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2012 has been charged with burglary.

According to police reports, 19-year-old Erich Knab, 18-year-old Tyler Hinkle, 19-year-old James Clyburn and 19-year-old Randall Dornon were arrested and charged for the burglary of a Conway home.

The four men apparently went to the home to confront the person who lived there, but when they discovered he wasn't home, they opened an unlocked door and stole multiple items including an Xbox and an iPad.

One of the suspects, Erich Knab, was a star of the baseball team at Carolina Forest High before the Minnesota Twins started calling.

He was a 13th round draft pick, but told WMBF News that he would not be signing a professional contract with the Minnesota Twins, and intended to play college baseball at Spartanburg Methodist in the fall.

He became just the second ever Carolina Forest player to be drafted, and was school's highest ever selection.

Knab was not listed on the Spartanburg Methodist online baseball roster.

