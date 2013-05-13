Florence Co. checkpoint nets 11 arrests

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A checkpoint held in an intersection known for car crashes led to the arrests of 11 people.

The checkpoint was held in the intersection of Mechanicsville Road and Otis Way in Florence County on Friday, May 10. Florence County Sheriff's Office spokesman says that intersection saw a large number of vehicle crashes in 2012 and 2013.

Police officers issued the following violations:

3 - Driving Under the Influence

4 - Open Container

7 - Driving Under Suspension

5 - Driver's License Violation

3 - Child Restraint Violation

1 - Operating Uninsured Vehicle

1 - Violation of Seatbelt Law

1 - ABC Violation

5 - Possession of Marijuana

1 - Possession of Ecstasy

2 - Possession of other drugs

2 - Other Violations

11 - Number of Arrests

The checkpoint was run and organized by the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network, comprised of all law enforcement agencies in Florence and Marion counties.

