Powerball jackpot rises to $360 million

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With no winning tickets in hand, lottery players in South Carolina can look forward to an even larger jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

In fact the jackpot has hit $360 million, with a cash option of $229 million. This is the third largest jackpot in the history of the game, SC Education Lottery officials say.

Tonight's jackpot has people like Stephan Richards, who normally does not buy tickets, playing in the lottery.

"I found out they were high value today so I bought one," Richards said. "If I won I would buy a house throw, my kids in college, and party really hard."

Dan Deluca and his son Louie buy lottery tickets all the time, but they each have a different strategy when picking what they hope are the winning numbers.

"I have the same numbers always the same numbers," Louis Deluca said. "I played my same numbers already and because of the amount I added some quick picks."

His father takes a different approach.

"I just get quick picks all the time and if I get lucky, I get lucky, if I don't, I don't," Dan Deluca said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are long, about 1 in 176 million, but you can increase those odds but using these tips for success:

Use the computer generated "quick pick" numbers rather than your own.

Don't play #7 or #11.

Avoid playing birthdays.

Don't play for the grand prize.