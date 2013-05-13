Man charged for hitting child's face

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A man was taken into custody for the alleged abuse of a child after police visited their home for a second time in the same night.

Horry County Police reports show the preteen boy was brought home by police officers to find his father was intoxicated.

The boy and his dad got into an argument, and the kid was struck in the nose. When police arrived at the home for the assault call, they found the boy face's was covered in a red substance, the same red substance that covered the kitchen floor and was on the dad's hands.

The suspect, 53-year-old Tony Franks of Murrells Inlet, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. He was given a $500 bond.

The child was taken to a family member's home.

