Police name suspect in golf cart thefts

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police have named a suspect in a number of golf cart thefts and hope the public can help locate him.

According to a Facebook past on Horry County Police Department "Official Page", Jeffrey Lewis Floyd is wanted for golf cart thefts in Little River and Garden City.

If you know where he is, please call the Horry County Police Tip Line at 915-TIPS.

