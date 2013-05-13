Fire damages kitchen of Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews were able to contain the fire that sparked in the kitchen of a Florence area home.

That fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Scott Drive. the first crews on scene saw smoke pouring from the front of the house.

The blaze was quickly located in the kitchen and put out. Florence Fire spokesman and Fire Marshal Ken Carr says no one was injured and the damage was contained to the kitchen of the home.

"The FFD would like to remind all residents that it is very important to not leave food unattended on the stove. If you have any questions regarding kitchen safety or home fire prevention please call the Florence Fire Department at 843-665-3231," the Fire Marshal adds.

