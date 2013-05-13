Socastee boys tennis team wins school's first state title since 1982

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in more than 30 years, Socastee High School is home to a state championship team.
The boy's tennis team beat upper state champions Chapin 4-to-3 to clinch the state title this weekend. Back in 1982, it was once again the tennis program bringing a state title back to the Grand Strand.
Watch raw video of the winning doubles match here:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGtCq3TGEFk
