Socastee boys tennis team wins school's first state title since 1982

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - For the first time in more than 30 years, Socastee High School is home to a state championship team.

The boy's tennis team beat upper state champions Chapin 4-to-3 to clinch the state title this weekend. Back in 1982, it was once again the tennis program bringing a state title back to the Grand Strand.

Watch raw video of the winning doubles match here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGtCq3TGEFk

