3 cited in Myrtle Beach for leaving dogs in hot cars Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were cited for leaving dogs inside cars over the weekend, in 102-degree temperatures, according to police reports.

At 2:52 p.m. Sunday, an officer cited 21-year-old Bianca Reynolds and 21-year-old Carrie Eddleman after he found a pitbull and a German shepherd locked inside a car, panting heavily. The windows were cracked about two inches, and the temperature outside was 75 degrees, but the temperature inside the car was 102 degrees, according to the police report. Security told the officer the dogs were in the car for about an hour, and the pitbull was seen trying to escape the heat by hiding under the dashboard.

Reynolds and Eddleman were charged with one misdemeanor count each of violating the city ordinance against mistreating or abandoning animals.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, an officer responded to the parking lot across from Banditos Restaurant, in the 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, to find a pitbull in an SUV with the windows cracked about one inch, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report. The temperature inside the vehicle was 102 degrees.

The offender, 22-year-old Hector Edgardo Alvira Ramon, was found on the beach; she said lifeguards told her dogs were not allowed on the beach. She was cited with one misdemeanor count of abandoning or mistreating an animal.

