Suspect in shooting at Georgetown Co. club sentenced to 20 years

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old McClellanville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for offenses stemming from a shooting that took place at a Georgetown County club in May of 2013.

Joshua Rashaun Taylor will serve 20 years for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, concurrently with a five-year sentence for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release form the Office of the Solicitor, 15th Judicial Circuit.

At about 2:50 a.m. on the morning of Monday, May 13, 2013, a physical altercation escalated into a shooting event in the 1400 block of St. Delight's Road in the Sampit Community of Georgetown County, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor was at the club called The Yield Club or The Brown Sugar Shack for his birthday, according to the Solicitor's Office. He got into a fight outside the club with the victim, and after the fight broke up, he ran off and came back with a gun, shooting several times. Two of the shots hit the victim, causing life-threatening injuries.

"Surgery was performed on the victim, but due to the close proximity of the bullets to his spine and aorta, they were unable to remove the bullets," the Solicitor's Office news release states.

Joshua Rashaun Taylor turned himself in to police and was originally charged with attempted murder.

The case was investigated by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, and prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Ricky Todd of the Georgetown County Solicitor's Office.

