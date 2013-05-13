8-foot alligator wrangled on camera

PARKLAND, FL (WPLG/CNN) - A Florida family wakes up to an uninvited guest hanging out on their front porch this Mother's Day morning.

In fact they had to call for help to get rid of it.

The Gator Boys - of the popular Animal Planet reality series of the same name put on a show as they removed the more than 8-foot long alligator.

First the gator boy dragged it by its tail off this front porch onto the grass.

The ferocious reptile was not happy about being so unceremoniously removed from its comfortable perch on the porch.

It put up a fight, but in the end it was no match for the gator boy.

The animal was bagged and hauled away for release at Holiday Park.

