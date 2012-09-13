Up close with Waccamaw River in kayak tour

Not every creature you see on the Waccamaw River may be an expected one.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Riverwalk is a popular way to relax and enjoy the Waccamaw River, but if you really want to experience the Waccamaw up close and personal, Storm Team Meteorologist Marla Branson has a great suggestion.

Under the bridge at the Riverwalk, you'll find Conway Kayak Tours and two guys that will make sure you have a unique experience every time you push off the bank.

"It's almost like a one-on-one with the Waccamaw. You're able to see things from a different perspective than you would just riding by the Waccamaw or even walking down the Riverwalk," claims Chris Grainger, a tour guide with Conway Kayak Tours.

Riders can rent a single or double kayak for two hours or even a full day and explore the Waccamaw on their own. But, after an unforgettable visit, Branson suggests a guided tour to get the most out of your day on the river.

"On a guided tour we usually take a seven mile trail that's part of the Waccamaw Blue Trail. It takes about three and half hours to complete it," explains Grainger. "It's appropriate for all ages. And we give them a little taste of the history of Conway and Horry County."

You're going to get an interesting history lesson, a little exercise and a breath taking view of the Waccamaw like you've never seen before.

When you're in a kayak, you're in the water and you get a totally different perspective than you would from even a regular boat. And the guys at Conway Kayak Tours will tailor a day on the water to fit your style.

"A Lot of people come from Myrtle Beach, a lot of tourists will come here because they just want one day of relaxation. They just want one day away from everything," says Grainger.

Or if you want to try to navigate the Waccamaw like a river boat captain, Chris and Jimmy will drop you off up river for a full day out on your own. No matter what you have in mind, in just a few hours out on the water you'll see this river front community in a whole new light.

One of the experiences the WMBF News crew had was with a group of kids from Georgetown who came down and about half of them were literally terrified to be in the water. Once we finished the tour, they actually wanted to go back because they saw that there was something else to do besides video games and playing yard-ball.

So if you want a little adventure on the Waccamaw, give Conway Kayak Tours a try.

