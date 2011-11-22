Accused purse snatcher jailed after 5 months of running

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) After five months on the lam following a purse snatching at a local Walmart in June, a Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and brought back to Horry County.

Christopher Messier, 40, was wanted by Horry County Police after the purse snatching at the Garden City Walmart on June 14.

Shortly after the snatch, Messier and another suspect, Arkie Eljawa Brown, 26, allegedly led police on a short chase before getting out of their stolen car at the Pines of St. James subdivision, located across from St. James High School along Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet and running into the woods.

Brown was taken into custody that day while Messier remained on the run, according to Sgt. Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department.

Tuesday, an extradition company brought Messier back to Horry County and he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the following charges stemming from the purse snatching incident:

Purse snatching

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Failure to stop for blue light

Resisting arrest

Receiving stolen goods

Messier has also been charged with another count of purse snatching as well as credit card theft and failure to appear, however, those charges are unrelated, said Kegler.

