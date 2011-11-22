Preliminary results in for Timmonsville Town Council run-off ele - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Preliminary results in for Timmonsville Town Council run-off election

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) Two Timmonsville Town Council hopefuls squared off Tuesday in a run-off election after neither received enough votes on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 8, Town Council Incumbent William James Jr. and James Askins were named the winners of the Timmonsville election, but the race for the third seat was too close to call at the time and a run-off was needed.

In Florence County, 162 votes were needed for the final seat to be filled. Incumbent Johnny Wright III had 157 votes while Curtis Harrison had 148.

Because neither were enough to fill the final seat, Wright and Harrison found their names on the polls a second time Tuesday.

When polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the tallied votes reflected that Harrison had won 53.85% of the votes with 189 votes total, making Harrison the preliminary winner over Incumbent Wright.

Incumbent Johnny Wright III received 162 votes, which was 46.15% of the votes cast. There was only one provisional challenge vote, which will be counted when votes are certified Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday's elections saw a 21.45% voter turnout.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

