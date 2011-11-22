Expedition slams into Myrtle Beach building - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver charged with DUI after SUV slams into building on Seaboard St.

Jasen Moser has been charged with DUI (Source: MBPD) Jasen Moser has been charged with DUI (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have charged a man with DUI after a vehicle he was driving slammed into a building Tuesday morning.

According to the agency's website, the collision occurred at 11:52 a.m. at 601 Seaboard Street. Myrtle Beach Police report there are currently no injuries in the crash.

A dispatch report indicated a black Ford Expedition driven by a white male struck the building, according to Capt. David Knipes.

The WMBF News crew on the scene noted that the driver of the SUV was issued a field sobriety test following the incident. Once police officers concluded the test, the driver was taken into police custody after being handcuffed and placed in the back of the police cruiser.

He's been identified as Jasen Roland Moser, 40 and has been charged with driving under the influence in connection to the collision.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

