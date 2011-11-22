Woman scammed trying to rescue monkey online

YORK, SC (WBTV) A York County woman called deputies after she says she was scammed out of money while trying to rescue a monkey online.

According to a York County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were called to a home on the 100 block of Davidson Ridge Road around 11:41 p.m. on Monday night.

When they arrived, a 30-year-old woman told them that she had responded to an internet posting that was selling a Capuchin monkey, which is native to Central and South America.

The woman told deputies that she had sent $120 to a woman in Africa on Saturday, using Western Union, in an effort to rescue the monkey.

She said she had not received the monkey and Western Union told her the transaction was a scam.

