Consider This: Travel Safely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Planes, trains and automobiles… Across the country more people will travel this week than any other time of the year. And with so many people moving about, it can be stressful, create lots of anxiety and put a damper on the holiday cheer.

Consider This: If you're traveling, here are two things that will help make your journey less stressful: be patient and be prepared. And to help you prepare, the WMBF Storm Team is offering personalized forecasts so you can better plan your trip. This Wednesday you can call, e-mail, Facebook, or chat live online with the Storm Team to get your customized report.

We can't help with the gridlock, canceled flights or other delays, but at least you'll know what clothes to pack and what type of weather to expect. It's our way of saying thanks for choosing WMBF News as your Live, Local, Late Breaking station.

