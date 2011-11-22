MB man killed after moped collision

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A 43-year-old moped driver has died after his moped collided with a vehicle Monday night in Surfside Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Dennis Sawyer of Myrtle Beach died from multiple trauma following the collision.

Chief Mike Frederick with the Surfside Beach Police Department said the collision occurred around 8 p.m. when a four-door Mercedes struck the moped in front of the Deerfield subdivision along Highway 17 Business at 13th Avenue North.

According to Fredrick no alcohol involvement is suspected and charges have not been filed against the driver of the Mercedes. They were not injured in the collision.

Sawyer was not wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation by the SBPD as well as the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.