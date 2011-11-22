Coroner identifies Darlington man killed by motorist

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee has identified the Darlington County man that was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle Monday evening as he attempted to cross Highway 52 Business.

Coroner Hardee has identified the pedestrian struck by the vehicle as 56-year-old Willie Lee Craig of Darlington. Hardee said Craig died at a local hospital from the injuries sustained in the accident.



According to Sgt. Kimberly Nelson with Darlington Police Department, the Craig was attempting to cross Hwy 52 business, South Main Street in Darlington, at 7:10 p.m. and was struck and killed by a motorist.

The accident is being investigated by Darlington City Police Department's traffic team headed by Lt. Michael Cook, with assistance from the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

At this time no charges are being filed against the driver.

